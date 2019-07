CHERRYVILLE, NC (WWAY)– Post 10 and UNCW baseball catcher Matt Suggs represented the area well on Thursday night winning the North Carolina American Legion home run derby at the State tournament in Cherryville.

Suggs claimed the title by hitting nine home run in the championship round. He finished with 28 total long balls throughout the derby.

- Advertisement -

Matt and Post 10 will start their quest towards back to back titles tomorrow morning at 10:30 a.m. against Gaston.