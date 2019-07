WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Hannah Block Historic USO/ Community Arts Center is now taking submissions for the 5th Annual ARTfall Juried Art Show and Sale to be held in September.

ARTfall is an event part of the American Craft Walk Wilmington, a celebration of art and handmade crafts held in downtown Wilmington.

ARTfall is open to the public September 19-22.

The deadline to submit your art is August 30.

Click here to submit online and for more information.