Surf City to break ground on new town hall in September

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Surf City’s town hall was damaged in Hurricane Florence, and now the city is finalizing plans to build a new one.

The town has been using its Community Center as a makeshift town hall. Mayor Doug Medlin says the new town hall will be a little over 9,000 square feet, and include an Emergency Operations Center.

They also plan to build a new police station at the same location. It will be located on the mainland near the Publix grocery store.

“It’ll be a nice town hall, a nice addition to the town, and it it won’t cost the citizens a dime,” Medlin said. “It’s all being paid for by insurance as well as FEMA funds, and also a Gold Leaf Foundation grant.”

Medlin says the old town hall will be leveled and turned into a parking lot. A groundbreaking for the new building will be held September 14.