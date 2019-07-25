“The Bachelor Live on Stage” coming to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear singles, do you need help finding love? You may be in luck. The most successful romance reality series is coming to Wilmington.

“The Bachelor Live on Stage” will be hosted by Ben Higgins at the Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College on April 28, 2020.

The event will fit an entire season of “Bachelor” drama into one night, giving audience members an opportunity to find love within the community with a rose ceremony included.

Every stage show will introduce an eligible bachelor from the area to local ladies in the audience searching for a chance at love. Bachelor Nation will have a say in the rose ceremony for the first time ever.

Higgins will guide the bachelor in his journey to find love from the first impression rose to the coveted one-on-ones.

“The Bachelor Live on Stage” will have something for anyone looking for love or somebody who just wants to enjoy the evening.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 2 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets through ticket central at (910) 362-7999 or at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com.