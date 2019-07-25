UNCW Women’s Basketball reveals 2019-2020 non-conference schedule

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)– A trio of games against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents and six home contests inside Trask Coliseum highlight the non-conference portion of the 2019-20 UNCW women’s basketball schedule.

The Seahawks, who posted an 18-12 record one year ago, open the regular season with back-to-back games against ACC opponents. After beginning the campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Wake Forest, UNCW will make the short trip to Raleigh for a Nov. 10 matchup against NC State, which reached the NCAA’s Sweet 16 last year.

Following a visit to Longwood on Nov. 13, the Seahawks christen the home portion of their regular season slate by welcoming South Carolina State to Trask Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 16.

UNCW closes out the month of November with two more home games, facing Mount Olive on Nov. 20 and Kennesaw State on Nov. 23.

After traveling to Presbyterian on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the Seahawks return to the Port City for their final two non-conference home contests. UNCW will take on Coastal Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 8, before hosting Winthrop on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in a special “Seahawks Tomorrow” contest at 11:30 a.m.

The non-conference schedule wraps up with a pair of outings at the Carolinas Challenge in Myrtle Beach, S.C. against Catawba and North Carolina on Dec. 19 and 20.

In addition to the regular season schedule, the Seahawks will host Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday, Oct. 26, in an exhibition contest at 2 p.m.

“This schedule will challenge our toughness and prepare us for the competitive Colonial Athletic Association portion of our season,” said Karen Barefoot , who embarks on her third season as head coach at UNCW. “Our non-conference schedule also allows our fans the opportunity to travel to our road games while also bringing energy to Trask Coliseum, which has been a terrific confidence builder for our team.”

Ticket information and the CAA schedule will be announced at a later date.