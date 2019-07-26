Carolina Beach leaders trying to slow down drivers, protect pedestrians

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach has asked the North Carolina Department of Transportation for permission to lower the speed limit on stretches of three different roads.

Back in March, a toddler was killed after running into South Lake Park Blvd. in Carolina Beach. Mayor Joe Benson says the goal is to make intersections safer for pedestrians and bicyclists, and make roads more accessible to golf carts.

The town has asked the NCDOT for pre-approval to lower speed limits on Lake Park Blvd., Ocean Blvd., and Dow Rd. If approved, the speed limit could be lowered from 45 to 35 on a certain part of Dow Rd. and Ocean Blvd., and would be lowered from 35 to 25 on a large stretch of Lake Park Blvd.

Benson says it will take about eight weeks for the DOT to reach a decision, and in that time they will take public comment at council meetings.

Benson says the town is still waiting on other safety requests from DOT, including flashing lights at crosswalks, and other similar signage.