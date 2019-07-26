Fiery crash holds up traffic on HWY 211

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A fiery crash is tying up traffic on Highway 211 in Bolivia.

It happened around 4:30 this afternoon near the Palmetto Creek subdivision. Traffic is backed up near Bolivia and Supply.

The Brunswick Count Sheriff’s Office and NC State Highway Patrol are at the scene along with Supply Volunteer Fire and Supply Fire REscue.

A source tells WWAY that one person has died, however there is no official word on injuries.

WWAY has a crew on the way to the scene.

It appears the car hit a power pole.

A neighbor nearby tells WWAY’s Kylie Jones that the power is out in the Palmetto Creek neighborhood.

This is a developing story, we will have more details as they become available.