From live theatre to eclectic bands, the Cape Fear offers lots of entertainment options

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From live theatre to eclectic bands, there’s no short supply of entertainment options in the Cape Fear during this last weekend of July.

TheatreNOW will be presenting “Clue, The Musical” which will be the final show at the dinner theatre venue. Performances are Friday and Saturday nights, July 19 – August 24, at 7 p.m.

Owner Lisa Harris has operated the venue for the last seven years as a dinner theatre and recently announced plans to lease or sell the venue. Click to read more.

“The crowds have really built from where they first started and I think she just wants to do something different,” said StarNews Entertainment Reporter John Staton.

This weekend is also your last opportunity to experience the Lumina Festival of the Arts hosted by the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

If listening to a live band is more your thing, head to the Palm Room at Wrightsville Beach where two groups, Lauds and Seeking Madras, will be performing.

Big Dawg Productions will be presenting “Circle Mirror Transformation.” According to the group’s website, the show is about an acting teacher, Marty, who holds an adult creative drama class at the local community center.

Finally, Fourth Friday Gallery Night features a number of galleries and other venues that will be open in downtown Wilmington.

You can read more about these entertainment options on StarNewsOnline.com.