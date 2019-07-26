Home Market Foods recall meatballs due to misbranding

(USDA) — Home Market Foods, Inc., a Norwood, Mass. establishment, is recalling approximately 53,217 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat beef and pork meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday. The products contain milk and wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The frozen ready-to-eat beef and pork meatball items are labeled as “Homestyle Meatballs All Natural” products but may contain “Cranberry Stuffed Meatballs” products. The items were produced on April 2, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

48-oz. plastic bag packages of “COOKED PERFECT BRAND HOMESTYLE MEATBALLS All Natural” and Best If Used By 07/02/20.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2727” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, and Rhode Island.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a consumer complaint reporting that the product was incorrectly labeled.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.