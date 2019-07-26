Merck pharmaceutical company to expand in North Carolina

DURHAM, NC (AP) — The global pharmaceutical manufacturer Merck is set to expand in North Carolina, creating about 425 new jobs.

News outlets report the company is expected to build a 225,000-sqaure-foot facility in Durham to manufacture the active ingredients for a shot that helps prevent cervical cancer.

The New Jersey-based company was offered about $12.5 million in state and county incentives. It will be required to invest $680 million in the project by the end of 2023.

Merck says the Durham plant is also stopping production of a drug, cutting up to 300 full-time and contract workers. Production of that drug is moving to its facility in West Point, Pennsylvania. The company is also expected to invest $30 million to expand a packing center in Wilson County, North Carolina, creating up to 30 more jobs.

