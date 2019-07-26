Randell Woodruff named Brunswick County manager

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County didn’t have to look very far to find their next county manager.

On Friday, the Board of Commissioners announced that Randell Woodruff will take over the job from Ann Hardy, who is retiring on November 1.

- Advertisement -

Woodruff has served as Pender County Manager since January 2015. He begins work on October 21, allowing a two-week transition period.

Commissioners are scheduled to officially appoint Woodruff as the county’s next manager at its August 5 meeting.

“Randell Woodruff is an experienced, proven county manager who understands the unique challenges associated with leading a fast-growing, diverse coastal county,” said Frank Williams, Chairman of the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners. “Randell has the background, skills and experience required to build on Ann Hardy’s great work. Our board is excited to welcome him to the Brunswick County team, and we look forward to a smooth transition and a great future with him at the helm.”

Prior to joining Pender County in 2015, Woodruff served as Beaufort County Manager from 2011 until 2015, before which he served as county manager in Camden County for eight years. Woodruff and his wife have three adult daughters.