Horry County Police searching for suspect in deadly bingo hall shooting

Horry County Police are searching for a suspect or suspects in connection to

Horry County Police responded to an “active shooting” near Belle Terre Blvd. near Myrtle Beach Friday night. Police said two men had been shot and killed at Waccamaw Bingo.

According to the Horry County Police public information officer, the call came in as a shooting at 9:30 p.m. It is now being investigated as an attempted robbery and shooting.

The suspect has been identified as a black man wearing grey sweat-pants, a grey long-sleeve shirt and had a face covering during the time of the shooting, according to police.

