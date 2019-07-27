NHCSO searching for man involved in Saturday morning shooting

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriffs Office (NHCSO) is currently searching for Akeem Rashad Alston for a shooting that happened earlier this morning.

NHCSO reports, around 7 this morning, Alston arrived at 1015 Bozeman Lane in Wilmington. According to the report, after entering the home, Alston got in a dispute with Brandon Eugene Wilson. The report then states Alston left the home, returned a few minutes later and continued the argument in the front yard and shot Wilson in the calf.

NHCSO reports Alston fled the scene and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Officials say Wilson was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non life threatening injuries.

If you have any information to the location of Alston, the NHCSO is asking to for you to contact them directly at 910-798-4162 or anonymously at https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/ .