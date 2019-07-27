Update: Burgaw Police officer released from hospital after his vehicle was struck

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Burgaw Police Department Chief Jim Hock reports Officer Powell has been released from New Hanover Regional Medical Center to recover at home following an accident Friday evening.

Hock reports Powell was traveling north on Highway 117 when another vehicle struck his patrol car.

Pender County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Captain James Rowell told WWAY Friday that the crash happened near Highway 117 and Old Savannah Road.

Hock says the driver of the other vehicle was cited for causing the motor vehicle collision.

WWAY has reached out to Highway Patrol for more information.