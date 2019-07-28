FBI says ‘Pink Lady’ bandit robbed another NC bank

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The FBI believes the “Pink Lady” Bandit robbed a 4th bank Friday afternoon in North Carolina.
The suspect robbed the BB&T located at 8 Raleigh Street in Hamlet, North Carolina according to FBI officials
She was described as a White or Latino female, approximately 5’5″, wearing a white and black dress, a baseball hat and sunglasses.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and
conviction of the suspect responsible for a series of bank robberies in Delaware,
Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.