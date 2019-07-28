FOFTY holds rally to stop bullying

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Whiteville non-profit, From Our Family to Yours, also known as FOFTY, took a stand against bullying Saturday with their Speak Up and Stop Bullying rally.

As bullying continues to be an issue in schools and communities across the country, FOFTY wanted to bring awareness.

Vendors, speakers, and guests filled the Vineland Station area to speak out against and stop bullying.

The event aims to remind youth and adults if they witness an act of bullying to speak up to a responsible adult like a teacher, school administrator or police officer.

Ayzhani Etheridge, 11, says she used to be bullied and explains why it can be hard victims to speak up.

“They just don’t want to snitch because the person that is bullying them have threatened them not to tell nobody, ” Ayzhani said. “They will either blackmail them or tell them they did this or that or they would hurt them, which it’s just not right.”

Ayzhani shared her story about being bullied at the rally.

Organizers purposely planned the event for late summer since the start of school is just weeks away.

“We wanted to have it [rally] close to the beginning of the school year so we can get everybody pumped up and excited about the new school year in hopes of having a fresh start and no one will be bullied,” FOFTY Co-founder Tankeisha Graham said.

Attendees listened to stories from a variety of speakers, enjoyed entertainment, and took a pledge against bullying.