Local ministry continues to serve despite ongoing hurricane repairs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A ministry in Porter’s Neck may still be under construction after Hurricane Florence, however it is still serving the community and donating food to those in need.

Repairs at Liberty Ministries didn’t slow down Matthew 25 Wilmington.

Matthew 25 Wilmington is a food pantry that serves the New Hanover County area. It was started in 2014 by David and Melissa Blanton.

The food pantry continues to provide food for veterans, the elderly, and families in need. The ministry also aims to give out fresh produce to encourage people to make healthier choices. Grocery stores like Walmart, Food Lion, and Aldi’s donates to their initiative.

According to Matthew 25 Wilmington director, Stephanie Bell, at one point after Florence, the food pantry served more than a thousand individuals in one month. She says that the food pantry is open to anybody.

“I’m not interested in what your income level is, or what got you into this situation where you need assistance because it can happen to any of us at anytime,” Bell said. “You know hurricanes don’t care about income, they can hit anybody.”

Bell says that there are always opportunities to volunteer and if anybody is interested they can stop by liberty ministries on Mondays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Liberty Ministries is located at 7957 Market Street.

The food pantry’s next project will be a day dedicated to serve the veteran’s in our community.