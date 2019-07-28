Motorcycle ride to benefit shark attack victim raises over $3,000

HAVELOCK, Craven County (WCTI) — The Enforcers Motorcycle Club had a benefit ride for Paige Winter on Saturday, July 27th and raised over $3,000.

They started at the Havelock Fire Station, and the ride went through Havelock, Morehead City, Ft. Macon State Park, and end at the Enforcers MC Clubhouse in Newport. To participate, each rider paid $20, and $25 if you had a passenger.

There was also a bucket where you could give donations and a 50/50 raffle was also held at the Clubhouse after the ride. There were a large amount of raffle prizes donated to the event from over 10 businesses.

Paige’s mother works as an administration assistant for one of the members in the Enforcers MC, so they thought it would be nice to raise money for the family.

