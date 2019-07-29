3 killed, 15 wounded in shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival

GILROY, CA (CBS) — Three people were killed and 15 others wounded after at least one gunman opened fire Sunday evening during the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California, authorities said. A suspect was also killed in the shooting that sent hundreds of panicked people scrambling for safety.

The deceased victims included 6-year-old Stephen Luciano Romero of San Jose, authorities said. The conditions of the wounded ranged from critical to fair.

Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco and Police Chief Scot Smithee are holding a press conference on the shooting.

Smithee told reporters in a late-night briefing that Gilroy officers engaged a suspect within a minute of shots ringing out and killed him. CBS News has learned he has been identified as Santino William Legan, 19.

Smithee said witnesses told authorities at least one other person may have been involved in the shooting but there was no confirmation of that or the role he or she might have played. He said a manhunt was underway for the possible accomplice.

Federal law enforcement sources told CBS News the FBI was among numerous law enforcement agencies at the scene assisting Gilroy police, who were leading the investigation.

Smithee said the suspect or suspects appeared to have cut through a wire fence at a creek bordering the festival grounds to bypass heavy security to gain access.

There was no early word on a possible motive. Witnesses told CBS News the gunman appeared to be firing at random. Some witnesses said he suddenly appeared from behind a stage before beginning to shoot.

“It’s just incredibly sad and disheartening that an event that does so much good for our community has to suffer from a tragedy like this,” Smithee added.

The shooting happened on the last day of the annual three-day festival. It features food, cooking competitions and music and attracts more than 100,000 people, The Associated Press notes.

Gilroy, a city of 50,000 some 80 miles southeast of San Francisco, is known as “The Garlic Capital of the World.”

Cheryl Low and Candice Marquez were working at a vendor’s booth at the festival. They told “CBS This Morning” on Monday that their bosses had been shot and are currently in the hospital, where they have both come out of surgery and are in stable condition.

They said the gunman had a high-powered rifle and did not appear to be specifically targeting people. “No, no. Just anybody. He was going back and forth,” said Marquez.

“It was random,” said Low. “He shot one shot, then he put the clip in, and he just started moving shooting back and forth, walking towards our tent because that’s where most of the people were in that area, and he started just shooting.”

A 6-year-old boy is among the victims in Sunday’s shooting. Stephen Romero was at the Gilroy Garlic Festival with his mother and grandmother who are being treated for gunshot wounds at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose. Stephen’s mother was reportedly shot in the stomach and hand, and his grandmother in the leg.

CBS News’ Janet Shamlian spoke with the boy’s father outside the hospital Monday. He wasn’t ready to say much, but did call it the worst day of his life.

The band Tin Man was doing an encore when gunfire erupted, CBS San Francisco reports.

Singer Jack van Breen said he saw a man wearing a green shirt and grayish handkerchief around his neck fire into the food area with what appeared to be an assault rifle.

Van Breen and other members of the band dove under the stage.

Van Breen told the station he heard someone shout, “Why are you doing this?” The person responded, “Because I’m really angry.”

A festival attendee captured video of the band’s set when the shooting began.

*WARNING: Possibly distressing footage*

#BREAKING: Video shows moment gunman opens fire on Gilroy garlic festival Sunday evening; 4 people killed (including suspected gunman), 15 others injured. [Warning: Potentially-distressing footage] #GilroyGarlicFestival #GilroyActiveshooter pic.twitter.com/Qiv7GW3j4V — California Brief (@CaliforniaBrief) July 29, 2019

A young boy told CBS San Francisco what went through his mind:

“I thought I was going to die”. That’s what this 7yo boy told our @lenKPIX after he witnessed the #GilroyShooting https://t.co/GTqpAzv4Wb pic.twitter.com/m6DPZdrnCN — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) July 29, 2019

Another witness described hearing what sounded like “a semi-automatic going off really close” when the shooting unfolded. “As soon as the gunfire started, everybody scattered and people were yelling for their kids,” the witness told CBS San Francisco.

“As soon as the gunfire started, everybody scattered and people were yelling for their kids,” recounts a survivor of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting in California. https://t.co/WGMjpfyXpP pic.twitter.com/tmk86F0Vz6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 29, 2019

Another witness mistook the gunfire for a music act. “I thought it was, like, an opening act for the concert,” he said.

A survivor of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting in California says he heard “two shots” ring out at the same time the music started for a concert at the event, “So I thought it was, like, an opening act for the concert.” https://t.co/WGMjpfyXpP pic.twitter.com/4TCkh4HQRq — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 29, 2019

In Washington Monday morning, President Trump expressed his “deepest sadness and sorrow” for the victims’ families during a legislation-signing ceremony in the White House Rose Garden. Mr. Trump called the shooting “horrific” and thanked law enforcement for their quick response.

“While families were spending time together at a local festival, a wicked murderer opened fire and killed three innocent citizens, including a young child,” the president said. “We grieve for their families, and we ask that God will comfort them with his overflowing mercy and grace. We are praying for those who are recovering right now in the hospital.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, weighed in on Twitter.

This violence is not normal. How many more families will have to lose a loved one before we fix our broken gun laws? We must take action, starting with real reform. Our thoughts are with everyone in Gilroy this evening. Enough is enough. https://t.co/wHqY9RE8Nu — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 29, 2019

Fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who grew up in the East Bay and previously served as San Francisco district attorney, also tweeted about the shooting, calling it “simply horrific.”

Simply horrific. I’m grateful to the first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy, and my thoughts are with that community tonight. Our country has a gun violence epidemic that we cannot tolerate. https://t.co/WqWNxGAQnA — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 29, 2019

California Gov. Gavin Newsom echoed Harris’ statement and said that the state “stands with the Gilroy community.”

This is nothing short of horrific. Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement’s efforts and their continued work as this situation develops. https://t.co/GrtHjtCEz7 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 29, 2019



The ATF office in San Francisco is responding to the reported shooting, according to a tweet Sunday night. The FBI is also assisting.

BREAKING: ATF’s San Francisco Field Division is responding to the scene of a reported shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. pic.twitter.com/fyMR5ZP9r7 — ATF San Francisco (@ATFSanFrancisco) July 29, 2019

The Gilroy Police Department have set up services meant to help reunite those who were at the Garlic Festival with their loved ones, including a phone number and reunification center at Gavilan College in parking lot B.