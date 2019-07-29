Developers install traffic signal by Mallory Creek subdivision

By
Kylie Jones
-
0
56

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you live in Leland, you may have noticed something different while you’re driving down River Road.

A new traffic light is now in place at the entrance to the Mallory Creek subdivision.

Bill Cameron is one of the developers for the subdivision.

He says the traffic signal is an NCDOT requirement.

Cameron says an inspection of the signal is scheduled for Wednesday.

If all goes well, he says the light will start flashing for about a week or so, then it will become fully operational.

Report a Typo
SHARE
Previous article16-year old wins $3 million at Fortnite World Cup
Next articleN.C. Sheriff’s Association conference draws law enforcement from around state
mm
Kylie Jones
https://www.wwaytv3.com
Kylie came to WWAY all the way from Westborough, MA, but she is no stranger to the South. She is a proud University of South Carolina alumna. Growing up, Kylie always loved telling stories, meeting new people and being at the heart of the action wherever she went. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Fashion Merchandising. During her time at USC, Kylie was a part of Carolina News, the student-produced newscast, for which she reported, produced and anchored. She also had the opportunity to spend a summer interning with WCVB back home in Boston. Kylie joined WWAY in June 2018. She is excited to make Wilmington her home and spend lots of time going to the beach and exploring the city

You Might Also Like