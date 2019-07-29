Developers install traffic signal by Mallory Creek subdivision

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you live in Leland, you may have noticed something different while you’re driving down River Road.

A new traffic light is now in place at the entrance to the Mallory Creek subdivision.

Bill Cameron is one of the developers for the subdivision.

He says the traffic signal is an NCDOT requirement.

Cameron says an inspection of the signal is scheduled for Wednesday.

If all goes well, he says the light will start flashing for about a week or so, then it will become fully operational.