FBI arrests 2 suspects in ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ robberies

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The FBI says two arrests have been made in connection to a string of robberies by a woman dubbed the ‘Pink Lady Bandit.’

Circe Baez, 35, and Alexis Morales, 38, were arrested Sunday after multiple agencies found them at a Speedway Inn and Suites in Charlotte.

According to the FBI, the first robbery occurred at the Orrstown Bank located in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on July 20. The second robbery occurred three days later on July 23 at the M&T Bank located in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The third robbery happened here in North Carolina at the Southern Bank located in Ayden.

FBI officials say Baez is suspected of robbing the fourth bank Friday afternoon in Hamlet, North Carolina.

According to a press release, agents and officers found evidence after the robbery in Hamlet to identify Morales as an accomplice.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police took the suspects into custody and transported them to Pitt County went before a local magistrate judge and were booked into the Pitt County Detention Center.

Baez and Morales are each being held on a $4 million secured bond.

They have been charged in connection to the bank robberies and are likely to face additional charges from other state agencies. The investigation is ongoing.