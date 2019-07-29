Gov. Cooper holds ground on state budget compromise, pushes for Medicaid discussion

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been almost a month since a new state budget was supposed to take effect, but a battle over Medicaid is stalling the spending plan.

WWAY asked Governor Roy Cooper whether the battle over Medicaid can wait until a budget is approved.

The Democrat stood his ground. If Republican legislators cannot compromise with him, he says he’ll wait. Cooper was adamant the topic of Medicaid expansion needs to be a part of budget discussions.

He says he has yet to hear from Republican leaders.

Cooper thinks he has put forth a reasonable compromise. He says his offer includes more money for teachers, but less than his original offer

So far, Cooper says that compromise has gone unanswered.

“Health care and getting more people covered must be a part of this discussion,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going to end up at the end of negotiations, but we have to start them. I have made a reasonable compromise offer. This is the 21st day that I’ve been waiting for a response to my reasonable compromise offer.”

In an email Monday, the N.C. GOP said Cooper’s “ultimatum” is holding up projects for families around the state, including hurricane recovery.

Cooper says that to find a solution, they need to sit at the table together and negotiate.

In the meantime, the GOP says North Carolina families are the ones getting hurt by this budget stalemate.