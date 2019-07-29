Holland’s Shelter Creek Reopens

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY)– It’s a new beginning in a new location. Ten months after Hurricane Florence flooded its Burgaw location, Holland’s Shelter Creek Restaurant reopened Monday in a new town.

It was a busy first day at the new spot at 756 East Ocean Highway in Holly Ridge.

Co-owner Stephen Holland said within the first 3 hours they served more than 400 customers, and business was not slowing down.

Holland looked at the new building with some of his workers and said if it weren’t for two long time customers, they probably would not be open.

“We decided that this would be a good fit for us. They were nice enough to let me buy a part of the property and so we all went in as partners,” Holland said.

Holland’s Shelter Creek will be open 7 days a week.

Holland told us that they are really excited to be reopen and are happy to once again be serving the community.