Holland’s Shelter Creek Reopens

By
Kevin Dumas
-
0
100

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY)– It’s a new beginning in a new location. Ten months after Hurricane Florence flooded its Burgaw location, Holland’s Shelter Creek Restaurant reopened Monday in a new town.

It was a busy first day at the new spot at 756 East Ocean Highway in Holly Ridge.

Co-owner Stephen Holland said within the first 3 hours they served more than 400 customers, and business was not slowing down.

Holland looked at the new building with some of his workers and said if it weren’t for two long time customers, they probably would not be open.

“We decided that this would be a good fit for us. They were nice enough to let me buy a part of the property and so we all went in as partners,” Holland said.

Holland’s Shelter Creek will be open 7 days a week.

Holland told us that they are really excited to be reopen and are happy to once again be serving the community.

Report a Typo
SHARE
Previous articleParadise Axe & Retro Arcade now open
Next articleProposed bill would change ABC system, liquor laws
mm
Kevin Dumas
Kevin Dumas Joined the WWAY team in October 2018 after he moved from Long Island, NY, to Wilmington. Kevin is no stranger to Wilmington as he vacationed in the area for 14 years. He is excited to finally call Wilmington his home. Kevin produced multiple video and audio production projects during college. At Suffolk Community College Kevin worked on in studio TV productions and served as the lead audio engineer on many of the live remote van productions. At SUNY Old Westbury Kevin worked with the campus television station OWTV as well as the campus radio station OWWR where he was also the station’s Sports Director. Kevin has seven MAC Award Nominations and won the MAC Award for Best News Segment with his production of “In the Know on OWWR” in 2018 at SUNY Old Westbury. Kevin’s passion in sports broadcasting was born in high school, while shooting, editing and producing sports segments for school teams, producing field segments as well as interviewing fans and athletes. Kevin was quickly recruited to manage the MSG Varsity Program during his time at Sachem North High School. Kevin graduated from SUNY Old Westbury in May 2018, where he was a Media/Communications major and Honors College Student. Kevin transferred to SUNY Old Westbury to continue his studies after he graduated from the Radio and Television Production program from Suffolk Community College. Kevin was the recipient of the Stay On Long Island (SOLII) Scholarship and graduated from Suffolk with an Associates degree in Applied Science. When Kevin is not bringing you the news, he is always trying to spend time with his family. Kevin also loves to spend time going to the bowling alley and the beach. In addition he is always keeping up with his favorite sports teams the New York Mets and the New York Rangers.

You Might Also Like