Information Session: Protecting family heirlooms in a hurricane

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — When a hurricane is approaching, one of the biggest fears for many people is losing precious family heirlooms, photographs, and other irreplaceable items.

On Monday evening in Southport, experts from the North Carolina Office of Archives and History shared tips on protecting those important items.

Some of the tips included making duplicates of vital records and creating a grab-and-go folder or box in case of emergencies. They also discussed getting a safety deposit box, and utilizing cloud storage for family photos.

For Hurricane Florence victims like Michelle Dorwart, the information could help with future disasters.

“We got about four feet of water in our house. Under our house, three feet of water, I had all kinds of stuff stored underneath there,” Dorwart said. “We had to throw about $11,000 worth of items away, that we had no idea, including pictures and old heirlooms.”

There will be several more information sessions through November. Click here for more information.