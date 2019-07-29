Man charged with DWI in pedestrian crash on Eastwood Road

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington couple is in serious condition after being hit by a car on Saturday night.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, it happened at Eastwood Road and Cardinal Drive just before midnight.

Witnesses told the police that the driver of the vehicle had a green light and was heading east on Eastwood Road when he hit the pedestrians. Both were transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with significant injuries.

The driver, Aaron Joseph Plofker, 25, allegedly left the scene and then returned. Police arrested him for DWI.

The accident investigation is still ongoing. Police say additional charges could be filed against the pedestrians.