Man hospitalized after being hit by car

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY)– According to Trooper Danny Key from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol one person has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in Castle Hayne.

Trooper Key says a call came in just before 6 p.m. on Monday for a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the 5800 block of McDougald Drive.

Key says the man who was struck by the vehicle was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with a broken leg.

Trooper Key confirmed the driver and the man hit are boyfriend and girlfriend.

According to Trooper Key, the driver was arrested on charges not related to the accident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

