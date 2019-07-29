Man wanted for shooting another man in calf arrested

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man wanted for a shooting Saturday morning in New Hanover County is now behind bars.

The New Hanover County Sheriffs Office was searching for Akeem Rashad Alston for a shooting that happened earlier Saturday morning.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office jail records, Alston was arrested on Sunday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and breaking or entering.

NHCSO reports, around 7 Saturday morning, Alston arrived at 1015 Bozeman Lane in Wilmington. According to the report, after entering the home, Alston got in a dispute with Brandon Eugene Wilson. The report then states Alston left the home, returned a few minutes later and continued the argument in the front yard and shot Wilson in the calf.

Officials say Wilson was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non life threatening injuries.