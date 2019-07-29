N.C. Sheriff’s Association conference draws law enforcement from around state

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement officers from around the state gathered in downtown Wilmington for the 97th North Carolina Sheriff’s Association Annual Business Conference, including our local law enforcement.

The officers discussed things like adjusting to new protocols and improving detention facilities. New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon says they also went through several training sessions.

“We find that we all have the same challenges,” McMahon said. “So to hear how other sheriffs are dealing with their challenges and for us to all be able to sit together and talk, then have some training too. We always want to be learning as leaders.”

McMahon says his office is always trying to learn from other agencies, so being able to all be in the same room is extremely helpful.