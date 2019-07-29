Police searching for suspect in double stabbing

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police believe a teen is responsible for a double stabbing early Sunday morning.

Police were called to Pine Grove Drive around 1:30 a.m. Sunday according to dispatch records. Police were told that someone was stabbed there.

Linda Rawley Thompson with WPD says two women were fighting and that led to both being stabbed. Their injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Police have charged 18-year-old Desiree Mary Leona Greene in the incident. They say warrants are out for her arrest on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.