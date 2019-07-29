Proposed bill would change ABC system, liquor laws

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFMY) — This week, lawmakers unveiled the latest version of a bill that would overhaul North Carolina’s liquor sales. Big changes include replacing government-run ABC stores with privatized stores, permitting liquor sales at retail stores, and allowing liquor to be sold on Sundays if cities or counties vote to allow it.

House Bill 971, called “Modern Licensure Model for Alcohol Control,” was first filed April 2019 and the latest version was released July 22. On Tuesday, an ABC committee discussed the new bill for about two hours, but no decisions were made.

To read more of this story, click here.