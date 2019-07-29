Sharks take care of business against Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (Wilmington Sharks)–The Wilmington Sharks made all the right moves in the final episode of the Battle of the Beaches in 2019, defeating the Morehead City Marlins 4-1 Monday night at Big Rock Stadium.

The Sharks took the early lead in the top of the third when Cam Jenson led off with a double. Tilo Skole advanced him to third with a sacrifice bunt. Jonah Beamon then doubled him home making it 1-0 Sharks. The Marlins answered back in the bottom of the fourth with an unearned run to tie the game at one.

Skole singled to lead off the top of the fifth and advanced to third on a double by Beamon. With one out and the bases loaded, Chad Fairey scored Skole on an RBI ground out to give the Sharks the lead back, 2-1.

With one out in the seventh, Beamon singled for his third hit of the night. He then stole second. Noah Bridges and Cory Everett followed with back-to-back walks to load the bases. Fairey came up and singled home Beamon and Bridges to give the Sharks a 4-1 lead.

Noah Takac was sensational on the mound for the Sharks. He matched his longest outing of the season, going six innings, giving up the one unearned run off two hits, and struck out six. Troy Britts entered the game to begin the seventh and gave up only one hit in two shutout innings of relief work. Alex Havlicek came on for the ninth and recorded his sixth save of the season, giving Takac his first win of 2019.

The Sharks will be back in action Tuesday night against the Fayetteville SwampDogs at JP Riddle Stadium. Mike Picollo (0-3, 9.27) will start on the mound for the Sharks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05PM.

The Sharks will return to the Shark Tank Wednesday night against the Florence RedWolves for Hurricane Night presented by Copycat Print Shop. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.