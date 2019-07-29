Southport Police cracking down on golf carts

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The number of golf carts on the roads in our coastal towns seems to be multiplying, and at least one town is starting to crack down.

Golf cart laws differ from town to town. In Southport, the police department is now enforcing laws that went into effect more than a year and a half ago. However, it seems to be causing some confusion.

“I don’t have to pay money for gas, it’s easy to get around Southport with a golf cart, especially around any kind of holiday,” said golf cart owner Frank Seuzeneau.

Whether you love them or you hate them, golf carts are allowed on the roads in Southport.

“I feel like a lot of people resent that we’re on the road, but we just try to obey the rules, we’ll keep to the right and we’ll let them by when they can get by,” Seauzeneau said.

In January 2018, a new golf cart ordinance went into effect in the City of Southport. It regulates golf cart registration, insurance requirements, and driver age, among other rules. That ordinance hasn’t really been enforced until now.

“In North Carolina this year, there was a fatal accident with a young child, and then some of our neighboring communities have had accidents, so we’re trying to not get to that point,” said Southport Police Chief Todd Coring.

Coring says there has been some confusion about the registration requirements between the city and the state.

“I had my North Carolina state inspection, have tag and insurance, and then I had to come down to Southport to get a sticker and get inspection on that, and then they charged me $25. And until they handed me the brochure, I didn’t realize that I didn’t have to pay that $25,” Seauzeneau said.

Chief Coring says if your golf cart is already inspected and registered through the DMV, you do not need to pay for a separate inspection and registration from the City of Southport.

“The ordinance does say even if you have a tag that we’d like you to have the sticker on there as well, but if you have the tag or the sticker, you’re in compliance and we’re allowing those carts to operate safely,” Coring said.

Coring says although you don’t need a sticker if your cart is registered through the DMV, he asks that you come get one for free so the city can keep track of the number of golf carts on its roads.

Click here for more information about golf carts in Southport. Coring says if you have additional questions, contact the police department.