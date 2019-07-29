Tabor City man sentenced up to 113 years for sex crimes

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Tabor City man was found guilty on Friday for attempted rape and sexual offense with a child after a five day retrial in Columbus County Criminal Session of Superior Court Court.

In 2014, 57-year-old Calvin Watts was convicted of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child in his home.

Watts appealed the ruling.

The State Court of Appeals granted Watts a new trial after determining the trial court should not have admitted evidence of a prior sexual assault.

In Watts original trial he was sentenced to more than 41 years and after his retrial he will serve up to 113 years and have to register as a sex offender for life.