Taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

(WWAY) — Williams Foods LLC has voluntarily recalled two taco seasoning products due to the possibility that it could be contaminated with salmonella.

The two items are Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix and HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium.

The products were sold in dozens of states including North Carolina.

The seasoning packets contain a cumin spice that was recalled by Mincing Spice Co. for potentially being contaminated with salmonella. A portion of Mincing Spice’s cumin was supplied to Williams Foods LLC.

Salmonella symptoms incluse fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune symptoms.

Williams Foods LLC has not received any consumer complaints or reported sickness, however they are recalling the seasoning as a precautionary measure.

Click here for more information on the recall at FDA.gov