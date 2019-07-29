Timely hits lead Port City Post 545 softball into area semifinals

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Tristen Horrell pitched five scoreless innings for Port City Post 545 on Monday night to help lead the team past Jacksonville Post 265 in the area tournament, 4-0.

Raven Lewis got the scoring started for Port City with a RBI single in the bottom of the 2nd inning. She would finish with three RBI’s on the night. Tristen Horrell added the 4th and final run of the game on a solo-home run in the bottom of the sixth.

The win moves Port City Post 545 onto the area semifinals. They will face No.1 seed Cumberland County on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.