‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Wills Maxwell Jr. reports the weird news stories that WWAY did not report. This week’s stories are:

Finland hosted the Heavy Metal Knitting Championship.

Thailand farmers raced their buffaloes.

A minor league all-star game used a robot umpire.

Watch ‘What Did We Miss?’ every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina and News at 11. Catch up on previous episodes here.