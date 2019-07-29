Whiteville couple arrested in #Unsolved vending machine crime spree

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A trail of blood and a checkpoint in Columbus County led to the arrest of a couple wanted for breaking into multiple vending machines.

Whiteville Police say husband and wife duo, William and Angela Ling, caused several thousand dollars worth of damage breaking into vending machines.

The crimes happened last summer and in two cases, one of the suspects cut their hand and left blood in vending machines in Whiteville and Shallotte.

In January, the DNA sample came back. That sample, along with surveillance video, allowed police to obtain 32 warrants against the couple.

The Lings remained wanted until Saturday night.

Michele Tatum, with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies were conducting a checkpoint at James B White Highway near Gaston Sellers Road when the couple drove up.

When deputies checked their information, they discovered the outstanding warrants.

Once the couple found out about the warrants, they allegedly sped away.

Deputies chased the vehicle, reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol also joined the chase.

Spike strips were put out near the Robeson County Line. William Ling stopped the vehicle and is accused of trying to hit one of the deputies during the arrest. Ling was injured in the process.

Tatum said a patrol car was also damaged by Ling.

The couple was taken into custody.

While searching their vehicles, deputies allegedly found multiple bags of a powdery substance, a glass pipe, a green leafy substance, and multiple hypodermic needles.

Ling was then charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angela Ling was charged with possession of schedule VI narcotics.

The couple also faces numerous counts of break coin/currency machines.