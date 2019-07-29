Wilmington woman wins $50K Powerball prize

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Congratulations are in store for a Wilmington woman who is now celebrating after winning a $50,000 Powerball prize.

The winning $2 ticket was bought at the Phoenix Mart on Shipyard Boulevard in Wilmington.

Betty Long bought the ticket for Saturday’s drawing and claimed her prize at the lottery center Monday morning.

Long’s ticket matched four of the white balls and the Powerball. The ticket beat the odds of one in 913,129.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is $88 million or $57.4 million cash.