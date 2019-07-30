Break-in at Holly Ridge VFW Post 9983

ONSLOW COUNTY (WWAY) — According to Deputy Chief Chris Thomas, a break in was reported at the Holly Ridge VFW on Sunday night.

Deputies responded between 10 and 11 on Monday morning.

VFW Post 9983 shared the news on Facebook adding that the post would not be open on Monday.

The sheriff’s office says that an ATM machine, a cash register, a small safe, and an unknown amount of cash had been taken.

Thomas says the suspects got in by forcing open the back door.

An investigation is underway.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.