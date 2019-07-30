Brunswick Co. Sheriff named president of NC Sheriffs’ Association

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram is now the president of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association.

The association supports the 100 sheriffs of North Carolina, helping with standards and training, and acting as an advocate for the interests of the sheriff’s office.

- Advertisement -

At the association’s 97th Annual Business Conference Banquet at the Hotel Ballast in Wilmington Tuesday night, Ingram was named the new president. He says he’s ready to get to work.

“I hope to work with the association and visit the sheriffs and find ways to improve on our communication. That’s critical in any organization, communication,” Ingram said. “I want to look at new technology, it might not be new by today’s standards, but new to the association.”

Sheriff Ingram was sworn in by his friend Judge Ola Lewis, who has been battling liver cancer since November 2017.