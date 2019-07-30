Getting kids off on the right foot for school at SOW got Sole

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Sanctuary of Wilmington is hoping to get hundreds of kids off on the right foot for the first day of school with a Shoes & School Supply Giveaway & Fun Fair, or SOW got Sole.

On August 11, SOW is inviting you and your kids to come out to the church for an afternoon of fun and education. SOW got Sole will have health vendors for parents to get information and personal stylists from around the area giving haircuts.

Your kids can get a new pair of shoes and school supplies to get them ready for the school year to start.

SOW got Sole is August 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Sanctuary of Wilmington at 6687 Carolina Beach Road in New Hanover County.

You can even donate shoes and school supplies that will be given to students.

