Hurricane recovery moves forward for Market North, questions remain about Jervay

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Florence left many people displaced and wondering if they were ever going to be able to get back into their homes.

There are finally some answers on when we can expect to see some changes at one apartment complex. The new owners of Market North Apartments say construction should start Wednesday.

“It’s time for somebody to start doing something,” community activist Hollis Briggs said.

Briggs says people from Jervay Apartments are completely in the dark.

Briggs says Telesis owns the complex. He is working with city officials to get answers from them.

“We’re trying to get Telesis to come to Wilmington and explain to the displaced residents how long it’s going to be before they get back into their apartments, because it’s hurricane season again, and these people are concerned they won’t even get back in their apartments,” he said.

On the flip side, things seem to be moving at Market North Apartments.

Stephen Whyte is the founder of Vitus. He says they officially own the property, and that and construction will start immediately.

“Both the exterior of the buildings and each individual unit will receive significant repairs and upgrades, including new roofing, windows, siding, lighting, flooring and finishes, as well as energy-efficient appliances and lighting, a new security system and new landscaping,” Whyte said.

Whyte says they hope to bring residents back in phases, starting in October and continuing through March 2020.

Briggs says he hopes that he and the city can bring the owners of Jervay to Wilmington in the next week or two to give some residents hope.

“These people are so frustrated,” Briggs said. “A lot of people have moved out of the City of Wilmington. They don’t have any idea when they’ll be coming back, and nobody is really telling them the truth.”

Whyte says Market North will remain Section Eight Housing, and his company hopes all residents will come back.

He says their first priority is getting new roofs on the buildings since we are in the middle of hurricane season.