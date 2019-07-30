NC State corpse plant expected to bloom by end of the week

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — It’s a sight to see and smell. Three years ago about 5,000 people came to check out NC State’s massive corpse flower. By the end of the week, it’s expected to bloom again.

“For me it’s not as bad. But it’s kind of like driving by roadkill on a really hot day,” said Brandon Huber, corpse plant owner.

A PhD student at NC State, Huber has monitored the plant’s growth for years.

“It grew another inch and a half since yesterday,” he said.

That inch and a half means by Friday, the greenhouse will be filled with a potent stench once the flower blooms.

Huber has owned the corpse plant for about 10 years. During that time, it’s only bloomed once in 2016.

