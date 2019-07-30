North Carolina mountains get new state park, 3 new state trails

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina now has a new state park and three new state trails.

Earlier this month, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill adding Pisgah View State Park in Buncombe and Haywood counties to North Carolina’s state parks. He also signed bills adding three state trails: Northern Peaks State Trail in Watauga and Ashe counties; the Wilderness Gateway State Trail in the South Mountains range in McDowell, Rutherford, Burke and Catawba counties; and the Overmountain Victory State Trail, which stretches across nine counties.

The Division of Parks and Recreation will also conduct a feasibility study that will further refine a corridor for the new Wilderness Gateway State Trail in Burke and Catawba counties.

The division will report to legislators by Dec. 1.