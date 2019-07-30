North Korea launches unidentified projectiles, South Korea military says

SEOUL (CNN) — North Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) tells CNN.

“North Korea launched multiple projectile in the early morning from around Hodo Peninsula in South Hamgyong Province,” the JCS said, adding that it was on the alert for further launches.

“Our military is tracking and watching the related movement in preparation to additional launches, and is maintaining readiness posture.”

The apparent launch follows a launch earlier this month by North Korea , which sent two new short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

According to North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the previous launches were were intended to send a warning to South Korea and had been “personally organized” by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.