Order of the Long Leaf Pine awarded to CFCOG executive director

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The outgoing executive director of the Cape Fear Council of Governments is leaving with a big honor, the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

According to a news release, Chris May received the award at a celebration at UNCW’s Clock Tower Lounge on Monday night.

In addition to many co-workers, friends, and family, many current and former state and local government officials attended the event.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is among the most prestigious awards conferred by the Governor of North Carolina. It is awarded to persons for exemplary service to the State of North Carolina and their communities that is above and beyond the call of duty and which has made a significant impact and strengthened North Carolina.

May has a long history of service to the people of North Carolina. He worked for Watauga County, Seven Devils, and Blowing Rock before joining the CFCOG as Executive Director in January 2001.

He has also served as adjunct professor for Public Administration at Appalachian State University and as a guest lecturer for the UNCW-MPA Program, on whose Community Advisory Board he currently serves as chair.

May also served 40 years as a US Coast Guard Reservist, retiring as a Commander and Senior Reserve Officer for Coast Guard operations in North Carolina. He is certified as a USCG Marine Safety and Environmental Protection Professional.

He retires as CFCOG’s Executive Director on July 31.