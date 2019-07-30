Pet Pals: 2-year-old cat looking for laid back family to join

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 2-year-old white and orange short hair cat named Samantha.
Shelter staff describes Samantha as a peaceful, gentle soul with a laid back personality. She enjoys spending most of her day curled up at the foot of a bed, or window.
- Advertisement -
She doesn’t like loud noises or a busy house, but does enjoy big dogs.
If you’re interested in meeting him, head to New Hanover County Animal Services at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. They’re open weekdays from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon.
New Hanover County residents can adopt for $70.