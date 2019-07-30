Pet Pals: 2-year-old cat looking for laid back family to join

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 2-year-old white and orange short hair cat named Samantha.

Shelter staff describes Samantha as a peaceful, gentle soul with a laid back personality. She enjoys spending most of her day curled up at the foot of a bed, or window.

- Advertisement -

She doesn’t like loud noises or a busy house, but does enjoy big dogs.