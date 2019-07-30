School bus driver suspected of setting up hit on student, Durham Police say

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) — Durham police officers said they believe a school bus driver may have ordered someone to shoot a 17-year-old Northern High School student.

The story unfolded on May 29 near the Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road in north Durham.

- Advertisement -

According to a search warrant the teen had just gotten off the bus when gunfire rang out from some nearby bushes.

Bullets hit the family’s home. But the teen was not injured.

Investigators said they believe his school bus driver may have coordinated the attack while driving the bus.

Related Article: North Carolina continues to keep fatal deer disease at bay

Authorities wrote in the search warrant that the bus driver had gotten into a fight with one of the boy’s relatives before the shooting.

Police said security video from school bus No. 611 show the bus driver exchange derogatory words with the teenager before the shooting.

According to investigators, the video also shows the driver texting throughout the bus route and just as the student gets off the bus.

Police said the bus driver never reported the shooting.

Read more here.