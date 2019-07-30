South Carolina K9 deputy back to work after being shot

Marion County K9 Deputy Kilo is back at work after undergoing reconstructive surgery to save his leg after someone shot him in April near his handler’s home on Kemper Road in the Nichols community of Marion County.

Kilo escaped his enclosure to sniff around the farm, deputies say he was found soon after and had been “mercilessly” shot. He was wearing his orange collar designating him as a Marion County Sheriff’s K9. Kilo was rushed to the North Carolina State University Veterinary Hospital.

- Advertisement -

The Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on their Facebook page about Kilo’s return to work:

“What better way to celebrate “Tongue Out Tuesday” than with an update on K9 Kilo!!! Kilo is back in action and will have his final medical release Monday at NC State. You can barely see his scar and would never know he was tragically injured just a few months ago. That, is the power of prayer! Welcome back, Kilo!!! We love you!”

Click here to see more on Kilo at WPDE.