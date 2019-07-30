Will Sweet ‘n Savory still be coming to Leland?

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — It appears to be up in the air now if Sweet ‘n Savory Cafe will be coming to Leland.

The owners of Sweet ’n Savory Cafe signed a lease in May for the Eddie Romanelli’s/Fat Tony’s property in the Waterford community of Leland.

- Advertisement -

A “For Lease” sign is now in the window of the empty building in Waterford Village where Sweet ‘n Savory Cafe was supposed to be.

The restaurant’s business plans for the second location came with a twist when owner, Robert Shapiro, asked the community to get involved with a kickstarter campaign.

The Wilmington based restaurant ended their kickstarter campaign in late May.

Related Article: Toys R Us plans second act by holiday season

Coldwell Banker confirms that the building is now on the market for lease.

WWAY has reached out to Sweet ‘n Savory Cafe owner, Rob Shapiro several times but have not heard back.